While schools have been closed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the remainder of the school year, summer school could still occur. Mark Laurrie, the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, has some doubts, though. He said there are no plans for summer school, camps or programs due to his belief that social distancing guidelines will not be over by then.
There will, however, be a some social distance learning programs that are scattered across the grade levels, Laurrie said, using new technology for Living Environment and Algebra. Aside from this, and special education students who have it according to they individual education program, there will be little to no summer school. He spoke about the plan for high school graduation.
“We’ll have a graduation procession on Saturday, June 27,” Laurrie said. “They’re going to start at the field house and process down to our art wing doors where they’ll get their diplomas. Speeches will be taped prior to and they will be able to hear them before. We’ll hear the speeches virtually and we’ll have a graduation on campus.”
The rain date for graduation will be June 28. That evening, Niagara Falls will be lit blue and gold to honor the students. On June 13, there will be a class parade that will start at Niagara University and go throughout the whole city. It will be running past several schools in the district. They can decorate their cars and there will be contest about the kookiest car.
For summer school, there will be six summer school courses for middle and high school courses. Laurrie said there will also be independent study courses for the kids who need them to meet their graduation needs.
“We are going to do six major courses, “Laurrie said. “They are Algebra, Living Environment, Earth Science, second year of Global Studies, U.S. History, and eleventh grade English. June 22 to July 17 are the dates. There will be synchronous and asynchronous work; synchronous in the middle school and asynchronous in high school. We will offer independent study in physical education, health, social studies 12 [grade] and English 12 [grade].”
As for reopening schools in the fall, there are three plans in the works. The first involves a traditional opening, the second is to have a students alternate days when they would attend school, and the third involves teachers broadcasting their classes to students at home. By then, though, the meal program will have ended. Currently, the meal program has served 260,000 meals.
The program will continue into the summer with another dinner, similar to the one held at Hyde Park Elementary, being held sometime over the summer. A sponsor has come forward to donate funds for another dinner to be done, though that has yet to be announced.
On Thursday, the school district board will be holding a public hearing meeting for anyone wishing to speak about the school district budget. This will allow the board to garner any and all public feedback to prepare for the upcoming budget vote on June 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.