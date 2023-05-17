More than 300 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees during the 59th annual commencement ceremony at Niagara County Community College on Saturday, held at the college's Sanborn campus.
Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, delivered the keynote address to graduates. He shared a recipe for success with students to bring with them on their next journey. The recipe consisted of a NCCC diploma, emotional intelligence and cherishing the most important people and moments in life.
Graduates concluded the event with an outdoor picnic and photo stations where they mingled with friends, family, and NCCC faculty.
NCCC has the highest graduation rate of all community colleges in New York state, according to college officials. It provides more than 50 certificate and degree programs and is funded by the Niagara County Legislature, the State University of New York, and student tuition.
