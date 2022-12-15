Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation aimed to stop abusive pet breeders and end the puppy-mill-to-pet store pipeline.
The new law would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores, while allowing pet stores to charge shelters rent for use of their space for adoptions in conjunction with animal shelters or rescue organizations. It will go into effect in 2024, giving pet store one year to comply.
Often times, animals that come from abusive breeders have health issues which can cost families thousands of dollars in veterinary care.
“Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and human treatment,” Hochul said in a statement. “I’m proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state.”
The legislation passed through both state legislative chambers with bipartisan support.
The Humane Society commended the law passing, as several animal welfare groups supported efforts to end the sale of puppies in pet stores. It states that puppies sold in pet stores come from commercial breeding operations.
“When the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill takes effect, New York will finally shut down this pipeline and deny cruel mills access to New York’s consumers, while still allowing pet stores to sell food and other products, or offer services such as grooming, boarding and training, and drive consumers to their stores by partnering with shelters or rescues to host adoption events,” the Human Society said in a statement.
The majority of pet stores in New York do not sell puppies, kittens, or rabbits, with pet industry reports saying that stores that do not sell pets are more profitable than ones that do.
The new law has drawn criticism from the nationwide organization Pet Advocacy Network, with President and CEO Mike Bober saying that eliminating the state’s most highly regulated and inspected pet source, which is also required to provide consumer warranties, makes no sense.
He added the law will cause local pet stores to go out of business and that lawmakers did not directly target unregulated breeders who mistreat animals.
“All of us in the responsible pet care community want to safeguard animals,” Bober said. “This law will not do that. It will only put the health and well-being of more animals and the families who bring them home at risk.”
Petco, which operates a location on Military Avenue in Niagara Falls, runs an adoption program called Petco Love which it runs with local animal welfare organizations, rather than selling dogs, cats, and rabbits.
The Niagara County SPCA did not respond to requests for comment in time for this story’s publication.
