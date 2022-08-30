Some people are of the opinion that President Joe Biden has essentially “wiped out” student loan debt for millions of Americans.
The head of a local agency that helps Western New Yorkers deal with debt says Biden’s announced plan to provide college loan debt relief will certainly help the finances of a lot of college graduates, but full forgiveness is not in the works for many living in Western New York where the average grad has a little more than $35,000 in total college debt.
“There’s really going to be a wide spectrum of how this is going to affect people’s financial picture,” said Noelle Carter, president and CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Buffalo, Inc.
Biden last week unveiled a three-part plan aimed at cancelling $10,000 in student loan debt for low- and middle-income earners and up to $20,000 in debt cancellations for Pell Grant recipients who received student loans through the U.S. Department of Education. Borrowers are eligible for relief if they earn less than $125,000, or $250,000 for couples.
In addition, Biden announced that his administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayment through Dec. 31, 2022. This will allow individuals who owe student debt to hold off on monthly payments at least through the end of the year.
Carter said that while the basic parameters of the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program are in place, her office is still waiting for additional details on what borrowers may have to do to actually qualify for forgiveness. Carter said there may be an application process involved so it will be important for people with college debt to pay attention and get up-to-date information as it is released.
“There is a lot of confusion and questions that we don’t have answers to at this time, but it’s important for people to stay informed about what’s going on because they may need to take action,” Carter said.
Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. says there are currently 2.4 million New Yorkers with outstanding student loans totaling more than $90 billion combined.
For older college graduates who have already been paying on their debt for years, Carter says it may be possible that the Biden plan will eliminate the entire amount or near the entire amount of what they still owe.
Many Western New Yorkers with college debt do not fall into that category, according to Carter. According to CCCS, the average amount of college student debt in the region last year was $35,397, which works out to a monthly payment of $393.
“We see a lot of despair and a lot of struggle for people who are burdened with a large amount of student loan debt,” Carter said. “We know based on the clients we serve that this could be a helpful step for them to help them get out from underneath from a crazy amount of debt.”
For now, Carter said it’s important for residents in Niagara County and Western New York to pay attention for updates on the details of Biden’s college loan debt relief program.
Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Buffalo, Inc. is a non-profit organization established in 1965 to assist residents in Western New York with a wide range of financial assistance, including debt repayment, credit report education and small business advice.
People who have questions about student loan debt are encouraged to call CCCS to speak with a certified counselor at 716-712-2060.
