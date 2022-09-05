Members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department joined crews from State Parks Police and AMR paramedics following a rock slide that injured three people Sunday afternoon on the Devil’s Hole trail.
The incident occurred about 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Emergency crews located the injured parties and transported them out of the Niagara Gorge. They were taken to a local hospital.
Personnel from New York State Park were on scene and closed the trail, which runs from Whirpool State Park (Vanderbilt Stairs) to Devil's Hole. Crews will address any additional loose rocks hazards before the trail is reopened to the public, according to reports from the scene. It was reported that the closure is likely to remain until at least Tuesday or Wednesday.
