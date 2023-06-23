LOCKPORT — Republicans in the Niagara County Legislature agreed this week to take an initial step in a process that could lead to the county hiring outside legal counsel to sue the state in an effort to reverse budget language that changed the makeup and voting structure of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.’s Board of Directors.
In a 10-3 vote during a meeting on Tuesday, county lawmakers approved a resolution sponsored by Legislator Tony Nemi, R-Lockport, to “commence all necessary legal action” to prohibit the implementation and enforcement of budget language approved by Albany Democrats in an effort to reform the inner-workings of WROTB.
The county’s resolution identifies the state of New York, the governor and the state senate and state assembly as “potential defendants” in the possible legal case.
Officials said the matter would involve the hiring of outside legal counsel that would assist the county in investigating the steps state lawmakers took before enacting language as part of the state budget, which was adopted on May 2.
Assistant Niagara County Attorney Katherine Alexander said counsel engaged by the county would investigate potential violation of home rule law and the state constitution as they relate to the adoption of the budget language that changed WROTB’s board and its voting structure.
“It would be to investigate the steps that were taken to implement this law as well as the law itself,” she said.
WROTB oversees the operation of gaming parlors and EZ Bet locations across Western and Central New York, however, the public benefit corporation’s most lucrative draw is Batavia Downs, a complex in Genesee County that includes a horse racing track, casino and hotel.
The agency, which is overseen by former Niagara County Republican Party Chairman Henry Wojtaszek, was flagged by state auditors for distributing $121,000 worth of tickets to professional sports games, concerts and other events that were purchased with public money to promote Batavia Downs to OTB officials, board directors, family members and associates.
In addition, the state comptroller and state attorney general have both challenged WROTB’s decision to provide fully paid health insurance coverage to part-time board directors.
In the wake of criticism from both state agencies, WROTB says it has adopted policies to tighten up oversight of promotional tickets and put an end to health benefits for new appointees to board director positions.
Wojtaszek acknowledged during a recent interview with a Gazette reporter and members of the newspaper’s editorial board that WROTB remains the subject of undisclosed investigations involving what he would only describe as entities at the state and federal level.
Language included in the state budget resulted in the immediate removal of all 17 board directors who previously represented the 15 counties and two cities served by WROTB. It also created a new voting structure with a weighted vote in favor of larger communities served by the organization, including the cities of Buffalo and Rochester and the counties of Erie and Monroe.
The reform measure was led by state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, who said he felt changes in the oversight of the operation were needed to help put an end to what he described as a “pervasive culture of corruption” at WROTB.
Eleven communities that benefit from WROTB profits, including Niagara County, have since reappointed the same individuals who represented their communities on the prior board. A 12th community — Genesee County — appointed retired judge Charles Zambito to replace long-time representative Richard Seibert, who stepped down in May. The remaining five vacant seats, including those representing Buffalo and Erie County, remain unfilled.
Republicans have argued that what Democrats describe as a reform effort is really intended to give greater control over the organization to larger municipalities at the expense of smaller ones like Niagara County.
During Tuesday’s legislature meeting, Republican county lawmaker Chris Voccio, R-Niagara Falls, described it as a “power grab” led by a state lawmaker from “deep Blue Buffalo.”
“This is a power grab and it is shocking to me that any elected official from Niagara County, any political party chair from Niagara County or any political party chair from any of the counties outside of Erie County or maybe Monroe County would think that this is a good thing, other than Senator Kennedy in deep Blue Buffalo,” Voccio said.
Democratic Minority Leader Chris Robins, D-Niagara Falls, questioned the value of the county spending money on outside legal counsel to investigate the matter while suggesting county Republicans were themselves playing politics by supporting the measure.
“This is political and the only thing we’re doing this for is political and that’s bad,” he said.
Majority Leader Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, said he thought it was important for the county to consider mounting a legal challenge in this case because of the way Albany Democrats asserted their power to enact WROTB changes. He said the move came without consultation or approval from the counties involved.
By doing it for WROTB, he argued that Albany lawmakers set a precedent that could allow the state to trample on the county’s home rule rights in other ways in the future.
“The rest of these are not changing, the other OTBs,” he said. “It’s this Western Region only. Nobody could tell me that that isn’t smacking of a political type of move and I think it’s scary that they can do it.”
