For the second time in less than a week, Republican leaders, including a congresswoman who represents part of Niagara County and the top GOP member of the New York state Senate, came to the defense of the embattled Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.
In a press release from her office, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda and leaders from eight counties, including Niagara County, that are served by OTB’s operations blasted Democrats in Albany for including language in the now-approved state budget that immediately ousted all 17 of the directors on OTB’s board.
Their messages were similar to those they made last week before Tuesday’s approval of the state budget.
Meanwhile, a Buffalo Democrat who pushed for inclusion of the state budget language that will overhaul OTB’s board of directors, hailed the full-scale change as an opportunity to prioritize accountability and transparency while rooting out corruption.
“From audits to investigations, the Western Regional OTB has been plagued with a pattern of mismanagement and misconduct for years, and a slap on the wrist isn’t going to fix this behavior long-term,” said state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo. “By including a reform I’ve sponsored to restructure the OTB’s board in this year’s budget, we’re introducing an opportunity for fair representation that serves the public good. This is a common-sense, good government policy, and it’s a reflection of the real, meaningful work we continue to advance on behalf of Western New Yorkers.”
Tenney and her fellow Republicans strongly disagreed.
She described changing the structure of OTB as a “highly politicized backroom deal” that she argues will effectively diminish the role and input of rural Western New York counties in favor of larger communities served by OTB, including Erie County and the City of Buffalo.
“Negotiated and agreed upon in the dead of night without any input outside of Erie County and the City of Buffalo, the termination of every appointed commissioner of the Western Regional Off Track Betting Corporation is an attack on rural New York counties,” Tenney said. “For half a century, the Western Regional OTB has operated under shared control between 15 county governments and the cities of Rochester and Buffalo, promoting economic growth, jobs, and tax revenue across Western New York. With the passage of New York’s ‘Big Ugly’ Budget, the Western Regional OTB has been politicized and the role of rural counties has been greatly diminished, with far more power now set to go to the cities.”
Under the language included in the state budget, OTB’s 17-member board will be replaced by all new members who will be appointed by leaders in the various communities that benefit from OTB’s operations. County executives and mayors will choose new representatives in places like Erie County and Buffalo. In rural counties where there are no executives the representatives will be chose by boards of supervisors or county legislatures. The new board makeup will be weighted based on population, tilting decision-making power to larger communities like the Buffalo and Erie County.
Ortt also likened the move as an “attack” on rural communities, suggesting Albany Democrats “conspired” to eliminate the longstanding arrangement that allowed 15 counties and the cities of Rochester and Buffalo to have balanced representation on OTB’s board.
“The voice of rural counties is being smothered out simply because they are represented by Republicans,” Ortt said. “This is nothing more than a partisan power grab disguised as reform.”
Republican county legislators from Cayuga, Livingstone, Oswego, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca and Wayne counties all endorsed Tenney and Ortt’s position with statements of their own on Wednesday.
Included in the group of Republican county lawmakers who spoke out on the issue was Niagara County Legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, who characterized the OTB board shakeup as “just one more example of Governor (Kathy) Hochul and a “downstate, socialist-dominated legislature usurping the home rule of upstate counties” while ignoring the shared governance of all 17 OTB partner communities.
“The fact they did so under the cover of darkness with not so much as a conversation with the counties impacted is the height of arrogance and abuse of power. We will talk with our partner counties and decide on what steps to take next,” Bradt said.
Democrats argued that reforming WROTB became necessary in large part due to the questionable decisions made by members of the outgoing board and OTB executives, including President and CEO, the former chairman of the Niagara County Republican Party, Henry Wojtaszek.
Board members have for years received publicly financed health insurance at no cost despite opinions issued by the state attorney general, the state comptroller and an outside law firm hired by OTB itself that suggested the practice is unlawful.
In 2021, state auditors found OTB officials misused resources purchased with public money, including tickets for sporting events and concerts that were supposed to be distributed to Batavia Downs patrons as part of a promotional program.
In December, OTB’s board agreed to allocate up to $20,000 in agency funds to cover legal services being provided to “certain” employees who are being interviewed as part of an unspecified “investigation.”
State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, a supporter of efforts to reform OTB, said she’s confident members of the new OTB board will address outstanding issues like health insurance for board directors and the personal use by OTB officials of tickets purchased with public money.
“I fully expect the new board to demonstrate greater accountability and transparency and to comply with all existing laws,” she said.
In an interview on Tuesday with the Buffalo-based news outlet Investigative Post, Kennedy said he views the next at OTB as “cleaning up” a “pervasive culture of corruption” that the previous board directors allowed to fester.
While he declined to comment on whether the new board should fire Wojtaszek, Kennedy told Investigative Post he expects a pair of fellow Democrats — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown — will join other municipal leaders to “appoint people who will have reform-minded interests in cleaning up the corruption at OTB.”
