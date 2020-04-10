Good government group seeks transparency amid outbreak

A good government group is calling on officials in Niagara County and across Western New York to continue to support open and transparent practices as local governments operate under emergency procedures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The New York Coalition For Open Government, the local non-profit group formerly known as the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government, encouraged local government officials on Friday to take a series of steps aimed at keeping the public fully informed while residents are being denied access to government meetings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“In the best of times ensuring that government operates in an open and transparent way is often difficult. In an emergency situation it is even more important for local governments to do everything they can to provide information to the public and to hear from their citizens”, said Paul Wolf, a local attorney who serves as coalition president.
Coalition members have asked representatives from local government to take a series of steps to promote greater transparency, including:
• posting meeting agendas and meeting documents online. Even before the coronavirus many local governments were not posting meeting documents online for the public to see, Wolf said. Coalition members argue that the public should be able to view the same documents elected officials have before them at any meeting. The entire packet of information that elected officials have before them should be posted online several days before a meeting occurs, coalition members suggest. Watching elected officials conduct a meeting by video without being able to view meeting documents is unacceptable, they noted.
• meetings should be live streamed and recordings posted online. Government meetings are now being conducted by video which the public should be able to view live or to watch at a later date. Government websites should make it clear where the public has to go to watch meetings, coalition members argue. The technology that is available through Zoom, Facebook, Skype and other programs are readily accessible and not difficult to manage, the coalition noted.
• public comments should be solicited during meetings. Prior to the coronavirus, most public bodies, but not all, provided the opportunity for citizens to address agenda items and general community concerns, the coalition noted. Public comments typically have a time limit of several minutes. While meetings are being conducted through video, the coalition believes efforts should be made to obtain public comments in real time. Coalition members noted that many local governments during this emergency situation have eliminated providing the public the opportunity to be heard, which they say is unacceptable.
The coalition notes that public comments can be solicited during meetings in real time by reading email submissions, providing a telephone number for comments to be made by telephone, allowing members of the public to appear on video and through chat or Facebook comments.
• timely posting of meeting minutes. Coalition members say meeting minutes should be posted as soon as possible. After a meeting occurs, they say it is important for keeping the public informed. Minutes should ideally be posted within two weeks of a meeting occurring and definitely before the next meeting occurs, according to the coalition.
For more information about the New York Coalition For Open Government, visit www.nyopengov.org.
