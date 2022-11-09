Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls will help the Seneca Nation of Indians celebrate its 20th anniversary of gaming in Niagara Falls by offering a free New Year's Eve concert at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
The Nation announced Wednesday that the rock band will hold a free concert at 11 p.m. Dec. 31 on the stage at STIR, a nightclub area inside the casino.
A select number of VIP packages will be available starting at noon on Friday.
“Don’t make any other plans for New Year’s Eve, because you’ll want to be at Seneca Niagara,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO. “This is going to be a celebration like no other.”
Formed in Buffalo by lead singer John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac in 1986, the Goo Good Dolls have soared to international superstardom over the past four decades.
Throughout their decades-long journey, Goo Goo Dolls have connected to millions of fans and quietly broken records, delivering such hits as “Name,” “Slide,” “Broadway,” “Black Balloon,” “Let Love In,” “Better Days,” “Iris,” and many more. Goo Goo Dolls have had a total of 16 Number One and Top Ten singles, have sold more than 15 million records worldwide, and have received four Grammy Award nominations. The band holds the all-time radio record for Most Hot AC Top 10 Singles.
Seneca Niagara is offering two limited VIP packages, including the STIR Ticket Package, available for $500, which includes two tickets to gain access to STIR, two free drinks per person, champagne toast at midnight, and party favors.
The West Mezzanine Ticket Package, available for $250, includes two tickets to gain access to the West Mezzanine, overlooking the STIR stage, two free drinks per person, champagne toast at midnight, and party favors. Ticket packages will be available for sale starting at Noon on Friday. All ticket purchasers and attendees must be at least 21 years old.
The free performance will be able to be seen and enjoyed from anywhere on the gaming floor in the casino’s west concourse, and tickets are not required. Since the performance stage is located on the gaming floor, all individuals must be at least 21 years old to enter.
The free performance by Goo Goo Dolls is the highlight of the evening, as Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino celebrates its 20-year anniversary. The property opened its doors on Dec. 31, 2002, following a 100-day, $100 million transformation of the former Niagara Falls Convention & Civic Center.
“New Year’s Eve is always a special night for us, and this year will be huge,” Nephew said. “People who were here the day we opened remember what it was like and where they were when Seneca Gaming Corporation and the Seneca Nation ushered in a new era of growth and excitement here in Niagara Falls. People are going to remember this year’s celebration for years to come just as clearly.”
Seneca Resorts & Casinos uses all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Ticket packages for New Year’s Eve may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com. A secure link, sent by either e-mail or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.
