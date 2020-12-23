Goo Goo Dolls films to highlight Drive-In holiday events

The Goo Goo Dolls will be returning to Western New York on the big screen of the Transit Drive-In on Christmas Day and Dec. 26.
The production includes two, hour-long events. One is titled “It’s Christmas All Over – the Movie Musical,” a trip by the band as they look for the spirit of Christmas, said Barry Summers, co-founder of FanTracks, a live streaming and fan engagement platform.
“It’s a pretty magical thing. It’s really never been done. There’s never been a holiday film produced like this,” Summers said. “You don’t necessarily have to be a Goo Goo Dolls fan to appreciate the film. It’s got all the classic standards.”
Summers said the band had come to him to do something unique after releasing their Christmas album. What he then wrote, directed and produced was what he called a “augmented reality movie musical.”
“It incorporated multi-camera livestream of live performances, incorporated into a 3-D augmented reality game engine technology,” he said.
Summers said the technology will make it possible for users to use virtual reality products and actually be "inside the movie," observing the action from several camera angles for a 360-degree view.
However, the biggest “shocker” was innovation from the band itself, he said.
“Robbie’s comedic timing skills, fantastic,” Summers said. “To the point where he could do comedy sitcom, any day of the week, with any real actor. I’d put him right against the big guys. He was really good and he sold it.”
“Johnny’s kind of the straight man, funny man combination,” Summers continued. “It worked really well and we didn’t know how it was going to work, to be honest with you, because it was new for them – it was new for us – but the fact is that they brought it, and as you’ll see in the final screening, they do a fantastic job.”
To top this off, a concert performance called “Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls” will be shown to viewers at the Transit Drive-In in partnership with Encore Live, that has brought other musical names to the screen such as Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani and Trace Atkins, Metallica and Kane Brown.
“We want every one to be safe and entertained for the holidays,” said Rick Cohen, owner of the Transit Drive-In. “We’re happy to present it.”
To buy tickets, visit transitdrivein.com.
