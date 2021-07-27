Golf tournament centerpiece of Italian Fest

The Molinaro family as of the 2017 Italian Festival. The family runs a restaurant on Walnut Street – a generation after having worked the pizzeria the elder Michael Molinaro had owned upon coming from southern Italy to America as an immigrant. Having to cancel last year’s celebration of the Italian Festival, the family is eager to start again and celebrate and Antoinette Molinaro’s successful relapse from her battle with breast cancer 30 years ago. (Photograph by Connor Hoffman)