The Porter Town Board approved the creation of a new task force and coordinator to give the town ideas on how to be more climate friendly and green.
The Climate Smart Communities Task Force is made up of coordinator Paul Brown, of the Zoning Board of Appeals, and additional members Chris Brown and Darlene Truesdell.
Town Supervisor John “Duffy” Johnston said since the committee will be run be volunteers, it would not cost the town any money. Its members would find ideas for the town, report to the town board and ask what they think about them.
Porter has been registered with New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program since 2010, one of 369 in the state with other Niagara County communities being Lewiston, North Tonawanda, Somerset and Royalton. The program helps local governments take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offer free technical assistance, grant money for projects, and rebates for electric vehicles.
In order to receive a certification in the program, communities must adopt the CSC pledge, appoint a climate smart communities coordinator, create a climate smart communities task force, complete at least three priority actions, and attain at least 120 points across four possible pledge elements.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the Town Board also agreed to give premium pay to town employees who had worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 employees would be eligible, with $1,000 for full-time and $250 for part-time. Providing essential workers with premium pay is one of the eligible uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Johnston became aware of that usage after the Town of Lewiston had awarded premium pay to its workers. He mentioned the town’s six highway workers had to work three-on, three-off during the pandemic since they could not take a chance for all of them to be working at once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.