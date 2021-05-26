Brenda R. (nee Himes) Fryburger, 74, entered into eternal life on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her home in Pickerington, OH. Brenda was born on October 10, 1946 in Niagara Falls, NY, to the late Paul Himes and Alice (nee Ligon) Himes. She was the beloved wife of the late Virgil P. Fryburger Jr.; …