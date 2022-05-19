GJ Mann studentsdonate dinners
The GJ Mann Elementary Business Club in Niagara Falls is going to use its profits from the school year to to purchase 20 Chiavetta Chicken Dinners and donate them to Heart, Love & Soul in Niagara Falls. As part of the sale at the school at 6 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Heart, Love & Soul is a non-profit hunger-relief and social services agency in Niagara Falls dedicated to serving those in need.
The club is challenging anyone who would like to join in to purchase a ticket and donate to this community-based organization.
Contact the school for more information 716-278-7940.
