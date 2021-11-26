Giving Tuesday coming up next week

Giving Tuesday arrives next week and two local organizations are among those requesting much-needed funds this year.
#GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Red Cross of Western New York officials said that in 2021, people locally and across the country faced great emergency needs as the ongoing pandemic exacerbated the challenges related to severe disasters, blood shortages and global conflict.
“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Nicholas Bond, regional executive, American Red Cross of Western New York, said, adding you can help by making a financial donation at redcross.org or by giving blood or platelets.
2021 marked one of the country’s most active years for severe weather — which battered many communities still reeling from last year’s disasters. For thousands of people in need, the Red Cross launched a new major relief effort every 11 days to provide refuge, food and care.
This year, a family displaced by a disaster in the U.S. spent an average of nearly 30 days in a Red Cross-supported emergency shelter. These extended stays were largely due to a lack of savings and community housing shortages — signs that climate-driven disasters are compounding the financial hardships of the pandemic.
Restaurants lending a hand to Community Missions
Seven restaurants from the Niagara community will partner with Community Missions on its ninth annual #GivingTuesday event.
“At Community Missions, we look forward to #GivingTuesday and the opportunities that it offers each year,” said Christian Hoffman, vice president of public relations and development at Community Missions. “The Niagara community is one that is generous year-round, but we are especially excited to see how much impact our volunteers and supporters can make for this year’s #GivingTuesday event!”
The local restaurants will participate in “Dining for Dollars,” a week-long event where each eatery will donate a portion of their sales to Community Missions. Participating restaurants include:
• Village Bake Shoppe, 417 Center St., Lewiston — Will donate $1 for each Cake in a Cup sold between Sunday – Saturday, Dec. 4
• Parkway Prime, 401 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls – Will donate 10% of food sales on Monday.
• Anchor Bar, 114 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls – Will donate 10% of food sales on Tuesday
• Bella Vista Ristorante, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls – Will donate 10% of food sales on Wednesday
• Rainforest Cafe, 300 3rd St., Niagara Falls – Will donate 10% of sales on Thursday
• F-Bites Coffee & Kitchen, 616 Niagara St.., Niagara Falls — Will donate 10% of sales on Friday
• Power City Eatery, 444 3rd St., Niagara Falls – Will donate 10% of sales on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Community Missions will once again give students opportunities to volunteer, though unlike in previous years, those opportunities will be off-site. High school students involved in Leadership Niagara’s High School program, LYNC (Leadership for the Youth of Niagara Communities) will wrap presents and assemble hygiene bags for use across Community Missions.
Those interested in donating as a part of #GivingTuesday at Community Missions can do so by donating online at give.communitymissions.org. Also, volunteer opportunities can be found at www.CommunityMissions.org/volunteer.
