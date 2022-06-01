In January, Barbara Ianarelli’s neighbors’ mom died.
As the retired educator read Marion Campbell’s obituary, she had an immediate reaction.
“The family asked that rather than flowers or donations, people read a book to a child,” Ianarelli explained. “This was so touching.”
Ianarelli reached out to a couple retired teacher friends with an idea – rather than just reading a book to a child, she would purchase and donate books. The friends suggested a good place was the Francis Center on 24th Street in Niagara Falls, where Sister Betty Neumeister OSF runs an after school program. The program mostly serves students from the nearby Niagara Street School
It was only later she would discover Campbell, who taught school most of her life, had been a volunteer at the program in retirement.
“These kids too often come to school handicapped in terms of being prepared to read,” she said. “I told Marion’s son Frank and he was speechless.”
Sister Betty said that the program has capacity for about 30 students, three classrooms of 10. It started 25 years ago with four Stella Niagara nuns doing a needs assessment and reaching the conclusion support for single mothers and academic skills was needed.
They started in the home they shared and soon moved next door before attracting the support of the late Mike Joy as well as James Glynn of the Maid of the Mist. That support not only enabled a move to the current location but affiliation with Niagara University’s Vincentian Scholar program, which consistently provides college students to help.
“It is an after school program,” Sister Betty said, “but it is an academic after school program. The children are often in need of math and reading help, but they embrace it. What the children really like is they work in small groups so they get more attention.”
The program is funded by grants and receives support from the United Way and Heart, Love & Soul in addition to working closely with the nearby school. Often, Francis center teachers speak with peers at the public school to get specific guidance on how to individual pupils.
The population in the program is diverse.
“We have many single moms, we have Muslims, we have African Americans and white people,” Sister Betty said. “Parents try hard but it is very difficult.”
The school also has a mailing list for individual donations. To find out more, join the mailing list or make a donation, contact Sister Betty at (716) 284-2050
A list of the books donated by Barbara Ianarelli:
