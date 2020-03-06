Gillibrand touts outsourcing bill during WNY visit

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, visited Buffalo on Friday where she outlined the elements of a new bill she believes would help reduce the number of U.S. jobs being outsourced overseas.
During a visit to the UAW Region 9 hall on George Karl Boulevard, Gillibrand expressed concerned that too many companies have been allowed to use a federal tax loophole as a means of garnering larger profits at the expense of cheap labor.
She said her End Outsourcing Act would require those companies to pay back federal tax incentives and grants from facilities closed due to outsourcing within a five-year period. She said New York state has been a victim of outsourcing over the course of the last decade.
Her announcement comes mere days after data shows that hundreds of New Yorkers and over three million Americans have lost their jobs to China between 2001 and 2015. The most common industry among these is manufacturing.
“At the heart of New York’s economy and so many communities are good paying manufacturing jobs,” said Gillibrand. “These jobs have given opportunities to thousands of New York families but over the last few decades we’ve seen a nationwide decrease in domestic manufacturing. This decline has been caused by companies going overseas and trying to put their place of business in low wage countries. New York, and in particularly Buffalo, have felt the negative effects of these losses. In the early 2000s, upstate New York lost over 100,000 manufacturing jobs in an eight-year period. Nearly a quarter of those jobs lost were right here in Buffalo.”
Gillibrand went on to discuss how Ingersoll Rand closed their plant located in Cheektowaga, which eliminated over 300 jobs. The plant later closed, leaving former hourly workers floundering. Manufacturing is not the only industry effected but there have been loses in jobs in computer services, telecommunications and other business sectors.
Other parts of the legislation would offer a tax credit for companies bringing jobs back to the U.S. The bill would also enforce mandatory disclosures on applications for grants, loans or loan guarantees, specifically for companies who have outsourced jobs within the last three years.
“It will prevent companies sending jobs overseas from receiving any federal benefits,” Gillibrand said. “Instead of allowing outsources to receive federal benefits, the new legislation will support companies that invest in American jobs by offering them a 20 percent tax credit for those who bring jobs back into the U.S. It will also prevent taxpayer dollars from going to companies that outsource jobs by allowing the federal government to claw back tax incentives and provent them from receiving future tax breaks.”
Her legislation will create a new federal guideline to be created that requires the government to consider a company's outsourcing behavior when they are being assessed for a federal contract. Gillibrand’s new legislation will prioritize companies who are developing or already have jobs in the U.S. Her legislation will keep companies in check and prevent them from gaining traction in the federal government.
John Mudie, the president of Local CWA 1122, spoke about the impact of outsourcing on workers in Western New York and across America. He said Local CWA saw thousands of members lost due to the outsourcing of jobs by AT&T. He added that the New York Call Center Act has been a saving grace by adding jobs and is a step in the right direction.
“We need to bring work back into this country and stop the off-shoring of jobs,” Mudie said. “We need to create opportunity and job security. Sending jobs overseas is just another corporate business plan to increase profits. Corporations don’t consider the families and communities that those decisions have on them."
The bill is bicameral and has been supported by those across the aisle from Gillibrand. Those include Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan. Some House members in support of the bill include Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Rep. Marcy Kaptur and Tim Ryan of Ohio, Rep Barbara Lee of California, and Rep. Eleanor Holmes of Washington, D.C.
