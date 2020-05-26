With the announcement that Western New York is on the road to reopening, local development agency, USA Niagara Development Corp. will be getting back to the numerous ongoing projects that began prior to the pandemic. Anthony Vilardo, president of USA Niagara, spoke about how the pandemic has effected the agency's work.
“It’s kind of two-fold,” Vilardo said. “On one hand, when everything was put on pause for a certain period there in the middle of March, it actually elongated some of the time lines. In downtown Niagara Falls, some of the projects we’re monitoring, we’re very fortunate that both the public and private sector side, things continue to move forward and everyone is rebounding, and looking forward to coming back stronger than we were before. We are really fortunate that every project we were monitoring pre-pandemic outbreak is still moving forward. I think that’s something that really speaks to the private sectors belief in our marketplace and the ability to come out stronger on the other end of this.”
Vilardo discussed the plan for the workforce coming back. He said their Cara Commons project on Old Falls Street is one of the many to have construction crews working on it again. Though it was originally slated for a mid-May opening, it looks as though mid-June will be the substantial completion date, in order to maintain proper safety protocols.
They will also be working with the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation Department with developing a connector at the corner of Third Street and Buffalo Avenue. During a strategic land acquisition two years ago, the company purchased the land at 305 Buffalo Avenue to allow this to go into development. The new connector will take the street down to the river way, since there is a vision to have all streets terminate at the river way.
Along with this, there will also be a trail at the southern side of the street which has an entrance onto a path that connects to the stairs at Third Street. This will provide access to the trail system along the upper river. Work is now going to begin after the Memorial Day weekend, but the stairs and trail will be completed before Labor Day in September. During the pandemic, there was one project able to move forward — the demolition of the Roadway Motel and the Snow Hill.
“It was a life-safety issue,” Vilardo said. “We were worried about people trying to access those vacant structures and trying to cause harm to themselves, or others. That did move forward with all the workers taking the proper precautions. Anyone who has an opportunity, you’ll now see the land has been graded, seeding has been put down for grass, and we’ll maintain it in that way in an interim period until the market’s ready for a private development sector.”
One interesting thing Vilardo said was done is that the last remnant of the former hydraulic canal has been marked with an asphalt path along Second Street between Main and Niagara streets. USA Niagara asked the contractor to put in an asphalt path to give people an idea of where the canal ran. This was also completed during the pandemic as well.
For now, they are in the first phase of working on the Rainbow Center Mall redesign. There have been meetings through Zoom numerous times a week to review initial ideas, scoping and design work, Vilardo said. He is determined to meet the pre-pandemic timeline that was established. In the private sector side, they have been monitoring the many projects going on there such as the restoration of Hotel Niagara.
There is still some lag time on the numerous projects being done, but, as of now, these projects are going ahead as planned. While COVID-19 has permeated most industries across the globe, as the reopening process begins, the world of local development seems to be moving along without a hitch.
