WHEATFIELD — Schools throughout the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District are starting to return to a bit of normalcy — as far as student attendance is concerned.
For the first few weeks, elementary school students have been allowed to do a partially virtual model with classes at home and at school. Today, all elementary students are back in class every day throughout the district.
Secondary school students will be coming back in two groups on an every other day schedule.
Initially, there were some concerns from several parents who were confused by the options the district was going to offer for the 2020-2021 school year. A new bus schedule has been developed for secondary school students which takes the every other day schedule into account. Daniel Ljiljanich, superintendent of the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District, said he was happy with how the reopening had gone so far.
“It’s actually been a pretty smooth start to the school year given all the changes from our regular routine,” he said. “For us, our teachers came back the first three days, Sept. 1, 2, and 3. Our elementary students started back on Sept. 8, so as of right now, only our elementary students and only half of those who have actually returned, because some are virtual, until tomorrow. Tomorrow, we go full for all our elementary students who are coming back to a regular program ...”
Ljiljanich said the feedback from teachers, students and parents has been predominantly positive with some saying it’s great to have a sense of normalcy back in their lives again. Monday was the first day of athletics for Niagara-Wheatfield schools which also went well. However, high-contact sports, such as swimming, football, cheer and volleyball were all removed from the fall sports season. Instead those sports will begin on March 1, 2021.
Most of the challenges in getting schools reopened came from working on the reopening plan, coordinating with local health and safety officials which involved a lot of coordination and planning. With regards to secondary students not coming back full-time like elementary students, Ljiljanich said this mostly had to do with being able to make class sizes small enough to allow it.
“It’s all about the spacing in the classrooms — you have to have the social distancing in the classrooms,” Ljiljanich said. “And with the classroom sizes, we wouldn’t be able to reduce our class sizes enough at the secondary level for them to come here everyday. Whereas, our elementary classrooms happen to be a little bit smaller to begin with, we were able to reduce those class sizes down to a number that allowed us to properly social distance and at the elementary level, we have the space. In all of our buildings we have some extra classrooms, and we're able to stretch out our student numbers into other classrooms.”
