LOCKPORT — He’s officially been the Niagara County district attorney since Jan.1, but a week ago Brian Seaman was still unpacking his office and hanging pictures on the wall.
“It’s coming along,” he said with a laugh. “You know you start to unpack and then there are things that come up that require my attention.”
Returning to the office he says he never really wanted to leave, Seaman acknowledges his move from a hard-charging line prosecutor to the county’s top prosecutor and criminal justice administrator is requiring a bit of an adjustment.
“I think it’s going good,” he says. “I’m getting reaclimated. Figuring out what the (assistant district attorneys) are doing, and what they’d like to do. I’m figuring it out.”
It’s not unlike the transition he felt when he first joined the DA’s office in 2006. Wrapping up a turn as a law clerk for a U.S.magistrate judge in Milwaukee, Seaman did time as a prosecutor in town courts, Niagara Falls City Court and carried a full felony trial caseload.
But a worldwide pandemic and criminal justice reform have transformed how a district attorney works.
“Things are done a lot different than when I was here,” Seaman said. “We used to do everything on paper. Now we’re 99% paperless. That’s the wave of the future.”
And that initially pandemic-induced safety change to remote work, and the necessity to embrace paperless technology, has allowed Seaman’s office to confront the challenges presented by the tectonic shift in how the criminal courts work these days.
“With the new discovery rules, it is all about immediacy,” Seaman said. “If we were making 10 copies of everything and shuffling paper all around, I don’t know how we’d get everything done.”
The new complexities in trying criminal cases are also compounded, the new DA said, by pandemic restrictions that keep many of his prosecutors and staff out of the office.
“You know it’s different to come to the office and have a quarter of the staff here and everybody else working from home,” Seaman said. “And almost all of our (court) appearances are being done on a computer.”
The town and village courts across the state have been shut down since March. Grand juries have been an on-again, off-again proposition.
While some sentencings, from pre-pandemic pleas, have gone forward, and some pre-trial proceedings in pending cases have taken place, the state’s Office of Court Administration has not allowed any trials to begin.
That has left Seaman worried about what will lie ahead whenever the courts, at every level, are allowed to reopen.
“Violent crime in Niagara Falls is at a rate like we’ve never seen before. It’s unbelievable,” Seaman said. “We had 20 murders in the county (in 2020) and maybe 4 the year before.”
As police make arrests and clear those cases, they end up on the desks on Seaman’s team of prosecutors.
“I fear the backlog that is building in town and city courts,” he said. “It’s troubling. When the spigot (of cases) gets turned back on, we will have to scramble. We can pause a lot of things, but there’s been no pause in crime.”
As he looks to pilot his office through the turbulence, Seaman said he has no plans to “drastically rearrange” the operations.
“We’ll see who may need assistance (with their case load) and there will be some changes in assignments,” he said.
Mary Jean Bowman, who had been the second assistant district attorney, will move into the newly created position of executive assistant DA.
Seaman said that will allow her to help take on what he described as significant new administrative requirements in the office.
Veteran narcotics prosecutor Peter Wydysh will become the new second assistant. Homicide Bureau Chief Doreen Hoffmann will become the new first assistant district attorney.
Hoffmann and Wydysh have a combined 35 years of experience in the district attorney’s office.
“I think I have a really strong administration,” Seaman said.
With all the uncertainty of the pandemic and criminal justice reform, Seaman says he’s keeping his goals for his first year as DA modest and realistic.
“My first goal is always going to be to handle the serious cases as best we can and get justice for crime victims and protect the community,” Seaman said. “Circumstances require us to focus on the core functions.”
Post Covid, Seaman would like to take advantage of the advances in forensics to work with local police agencies on clearing cold cases.
“I would love to do that and I do foresee that in the future,” Seaman said. “But I’m taking it easy at the beginning.”
