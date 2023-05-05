A Republican member of the board of directors for Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. resigned before he could be fired under WROTB reform language included in the state budget approved by Albany lawmakers earlier this week.
Richard Siebert, who has served as Genesee County’s representative on the OTB board for 29 years, announced his resignation Wednesday on the Batavia-based radio station, WBTA AM 1490. His decision was first reported by the online news site The Batavian.
During his interview with the radio station, Siebert said he believes what Republicans have described as a Democratic “power grab” at OTB isn’t about the distribution of money but about who gets to appoint people to jobs within the organization.
“This is about distribution and who appoints jobs,” Siebert told the radio station, noting department heads and several other positions that are not union. “So this is a question of who makes the appointments. It’s been the board that we have now.”
In his interview with the radio station, Siebert described the removal of all 17 members of the board as a “blatant effort to take over the jobs” which he described as being “appointed by their merit and not by political affiliation.”
He noted that under the board to be established by the language included in the now-approved state budget, decisions at OTB will be made by a board with a weighted vote that provides more voting power to larger municipal governments served by OTB, including Erie and Monroe counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
“I’m worried about all of our employees that happen to be Republicans up there right now, quite frankly,” Siebert said.
