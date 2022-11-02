A manufacturer of high-tech vacuum equipment with a location in Sanborn has signed on to become the next tenant of a large industrial park under development in rural Genesee County.
Representatives from the British firm Edwards Vacuum announced Wednesday the company will invest $319 million to build a new facility that will employ 600 people at the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, commonly known as STAMP, in the Town of Alabama.
The new Edwards Vacuum facility will manufacture “dry pumps,” a vacuum component that is used to maintain a dust-free environment during the processing of semiconductors. The first phase of the project calls for construction of a 240,000-square-foot campus on the STAMP site that will include manufacturing, warehousing and administration.
The project represents the second private-sector commitment from a tenant at STAMP, a 1,240-acre “shovel-ready” site that has been under development by the Genesee County Economic Development Center for more than a decade. Part of the space at STAMP is already occupied by the hydrogen fuel manufacturer Plug Power.
State and federal officials touted the expansion of Edwards Vacuum, which currently operates a facility on Inducon Drive in Niagara County, as another sign of success for the Biden administration’s efforts to spur domestic semiconductor manufacturing by investing billions of dollars in public funds into the supply chain.
The expansion project follows a recent announcement that the semiconductor manufacturer Micron will be building a new campus outside Syracuse as part of a $100 billion investment.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, who has been an advocate for expanding business into the STAMP, credited the CHIPS and Science Act, a federal bill that will pump $52.7 billion into the domestic chip manufacturing industry, as helping to better position New York as a “global hub for advanced manufacturing.”
”With my CHIPS and Science Act as the lighting rod, we are now seeing energy flow into Upstate’s manufacturing sector like never before, and this investment will further cement that the future of microchips will be built with American made products, crafted by New York workers,” Schumer said.
The investment will involve public dollars and resources.
Under an agreement to locate at STAMP, the state-run Empire State Development Corp. will provide Edwards Vacuum with up to $21 million in a combination of performance-based Excelsior Jobs tax credits, investment tax credits and an additional $1 million to support Workforce Development and the training of a Diverse and Inclusive Workforce.
The company is also expected to apply for property, sales and mortgage tax breaks for the project through the Genesee County Economic Development Center.
The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees will also consider an application for low-cost Niagara hydropower for the project.
Power Authority spokesman Paul DeMichele refused to provide the newspaper with any details about the potential power allocation tied to the project. The power authority, as a matter of policy aimed at protecting potentially proprietary information from being released, does not disclose detailed information about power allocation requests until after they have been approved by the public agency’s board.
DeMichele said the economic development award would be considered by the authority’s board “at a future meeting,” adding only that the board’s next meeting is scheduled for December.
Representatives from Edwards Vacuum said the company will provide internal training and education and is “committed to recruiting entry-level employees from disadvantaged communities and partnering with existing community-based recruitment and training programs.”
”Against a backdrop of growing demand, clearly showing a greater need for investment in manufacturing capabilities that are located close to our customers, we continue to commit significant investment in our operational footprint,” said Kate Wilson, president of Edwards Vacuum’s semiconductor business. “This is critical to ensure we retain our position as the vacuum and abatement partner of choice to the global semiconductor industry.”
Schumer has been a vocal advocate for luring companies to the STAMP, which is located on a huge swath of land in a rural corner of Genesee County, in between the Iroquois Wildlife Refuge and the Tonawanda Seneca Nation territory. Genesee County officials, with help from the state, including funds from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion program, have spent more than $30 million on design, engineering and infrastructure work at the site.
Steve Hyde, Genesee County’s economic development director, has previously defended the investment as being necessary to support the development of the kind of “shovel-ready,” large-scale industrial site that is sought after by large manufacturers, including those tied to the semiconductor industry.
“There is a saying that economic development is a marathon and not a sprint and that has been our approach to STAMP ever since it was a concept on paper over a decade ago,” Hyde said. “That’s why it is so gratifying to see how that steady and purposeful approach is resulting in a significant return on the investment that has been made through the years.”
