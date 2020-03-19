LOCKPORT — In response to comments on social media suggesting the Lockport General Motors plant wasn't closing down, a General Motors spokesperson clarified that all company manufacturing operations in North America will be closing in the future.
"Please know all of our manufacturing operations in North America will observe yesterday’s production suspension announcement. However, we are not discussing the specifics/exact cadence of the suspension at the moment for our individual plants. The situation is incredibly fluid and evolving for all of our sites. We will have more to share moving forward as plans are finalized," David Barnas, a GM spokesperson said on Thursday morning.
Barna's reply came after a reporter told him local GM employees had reported the Lockport plant would not be closing down.
Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler all announced on Wednesday they would be closing down factories across the county to quell the spread of the coronavirus.
The move will include shutting down the GM Accessory Plants in Tonawanda and Lockport.
According to a release from the company, the operations in North America are being shut down due to market conditions and to deep clean facilities, with the suspension lasting until at least March 30. Production status will be re-evaluated week-to-week after that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.