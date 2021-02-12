GENCO: Telling stories, laughing and making a difference

It is a privilege to be here and serve your newspaper as Regional News Editor. Much has changed over the last 20 years but the critical mission, as community watchdog and voice, has never been more important.
I will try to fill this space once a week or so with interesting content, sometimes profiles on interesting characters, sometimes observations of things around Lockport and Niagara Falls.
Politically, I tend toward Libertarian meaning I believe in capitalism and will always defend the Constitution. I didn’t often agree with or see any wisdom in the reign of President Trump but I respect that many people did. Frequently, discussions would end in uncivil disagreement. That seems to be the core of how we’ve come to be in these divisive times. We don’t share ideas and talk about things as we once did. Instead, we go online and Google until we find a view that confirms our bias, searching perpetually for an “aha” moment to say “see, I told you so!”
If you want to challenge me with facts, feel free, but know I will always ask for a credible source. That, so often in these troubling times, is the issue.
Another favorite game I like to play with decidedly partisan people is to ask for the last 10 sites in their web browser and then share mine. Inevitably, they melt down and have nothing to offer or lead to sites like One America News or Newsmax or Breitbart.
No matter what the issue, I follow the same course of gathering information. I trust National Public Radio and Associated Press first. Then I always go to the local daily newspaper, no matter how obscure. It might be the Oregonian for issues in Portland or Free Press for issues in Detroit or the Caspar, Wyo., Star-Tribune. A local paper, like the two I now have the privilege of helping to shape, is invaluable.
I also have become partial to the nonpartisan political historian Heather Cox Richardson, who gives great perspective on national issues, frequently drawing parallels to things long ago, like how the rhetoric of post-Civil War America matches that of the Trump impeachment defense. She noted last week the parallel efforts of President Joseph Biden to sow a new sort of diplomacy are similar to those Franklin Delano Roosevelt used after President Hoover was gone.
Anyway, those aren’t the sort of issues I prefer to write about. I like stories about real people and places, the voice of the little guy, whether it is the faithful small engine mechanic who fixes my snowblower at Hector’s Hardware or the tailor, Igor Ogundeyev, who made my suits fit. I still remember the day I met the fine craftsman. “Where are you from?” I asked. “Armenia,” he said in his broken English as a movie blared in the background, “it like Russia.”
Another day, I was in Igor's shop and asked him about making me a suit. He lectured me. “You no go JoAnn fabric. JoAnn fabric is crap. You go Spadina Street, Toronto. Igor make you suit." Then he reached into the rack behind him and showed me a thick, black wool tweed jacket. ‘You know this guy, no?” Flipping open the jacket, he showed me a label that said "Custom Tailored by Atelier Elite for Russell J. Salvatore.” In the end, Igor sold me a Lauren by Ralph Lauren suit tailored to fit my physique.
Sometime during the pandemic Igor disappeared. I hope it is because he retired. Stories of people like that, in Niagara Falls and Lockport, will find their way into this column.
I also love nature, as in birdwatching, hiking, camping and foraging. A huge, exciting project that's underway, “Restore the Gorge,” is the WNY Land Conservancy's multi-year project to restore native flora and eliminate invasive species along the lower Niagara. It might seem like a “yeah, so what” but the truth is native plants are better for native birds and songbirds are a quality of life issue.
I will leave you with a funny story from a few years ago: My wife Beth and I took a walk at the Land Conservancy’s Stella Niagara site. We strolled down to the water’s edge on a beautiful summer day. I laid down in the cool grass and stretched out for a bit of a nap as Beth took photos. As I rose to leave, and I noticed I had been laying on a bed of poison ivy, I panicked. At least there was no one around. What to do? I stripped and washed in the river. Several days passed. No itch.
Stories like that are funny, poignant, human. We are all fallible. What I write here will seldom be perfect. What I can hope for is that it sometimes makes you laugh, sometimes makes you cry and always makes you think.
Thanks for reading.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@lockportjournal.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
