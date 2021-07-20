GENCO: Caught in the storm

We sat on the porch and watched the thunderstorms bounce in the distance, one to the northwest over Niagara County and Lake Ontario, one to the east over Canada. The sky had been gray all day with smoke from a distant fire.
We’ve seen some spectacular storms over Canada. Until Tuesday, however, we hadn’t seen one like this hit Niagara County.
Both storms bounced around with spectacular bolts flashing and clashing. Gord the poodle sat calmly, unphased. Then the hail started. I heard it before I saw it. Pea-sized, then dime-sized, finally some as much as 2-inches across.
The temp dropped from 84 to 63 in what seemed like minutes. Gusting winds slammed everything. My rain gauge measured 3/4 of an inch in 45 minutes or so.
This is the stuff of flash floods, dented cars and major property damage, the sort of storm that wrecks apricots and peaches that have yet to be picked and now may never be, further devastating already hurting farmers.
Didn’t we just do this a few days ago? At least now we know why they canceled the skydiving event in downtown Niagara Falls.
Reports of flooding on College Avenue soon came in. Sure enough, a crowd gathered under the railroad overpass as a single Niagara Falls Police car marked the flood hazard. In the pool under the bridge, a Nissan SUV’s hatch was the only part of the car visible above the water. On the curb stood three soaked Islamic women. Their celebration of Eid al Adha had taken a memorable turn. They will never forget this holiday, like a blizzard at Christmas.
Eid al Adha commemorates the prophet Abraham’s faithfulness to God after being tested with the unfulfilled command to sacrifice his son.
“It was hailing and raining at the same time and we were following the car in front of us, headed for Williamsville and then this happened,” said Fatima Elabass. The trio was navigating from a friend’s house in Niagara Falls.
Debbie Prater was among the neighbors gathered for the spectacle.
“I’ve been in this neighborhood for 60 years and I’ve never seen it this bad,” she said. “This used to flood and we used to come down here swimming when we were kids. We didn’t think about the dirty water.
Here’s to the guys from Modern Disposal doing an emergency bulk pickup of trash that just got a lot wetter, and heavier, and for the National Weather Service predicting it was coming, as well as the Niagara Falls Water Board employee who plunged in, waist deep, in an attempt to free up a storm drain.
