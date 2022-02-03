Due to today's winter storm, the Niagara Gazette office at Third Street and Ferry Avenue will be closing at 1 p.m.
The office will reopen on Friday morning.
Cloudy with snow. High 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 12:57 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.