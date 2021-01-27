Gasport man crashes into utility pole

GASPORT — An 80-year-old man struck a utility pole on Royalton Center Road Wednesday morning after falling asleep at the wheel.
A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy said the accident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle’s airbags were deployed and the driver escaped without major injury, though he did sustain some cuts on his hands, Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Harrer said.
Harrer said that the man was driving northbound when he fell asleep and went off the road, colliding with the pole on the 4500 block of Royalton Center Road
“He’s had some medical conditions lately,” Harrer reported. “He’s on dialysis, so that may have contributed.”
Gasport Chemical Hose Co. and Terry’s Corners Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene of the accident.
