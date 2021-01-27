Gasport man crashes into utility pole

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.