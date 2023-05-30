National Fuel workers have stopped a gas leak at a manufactured housing park on the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Shortly after 4 p.m.. gas supplies to the area were turned off and repairs to the damaged line/meter are currently underway.
Residents have been told they can return to their homes at this time.
The high-pressure line/meter was struck shortly after 3 p.m. prompting Falls police and firefighters to began the evacuation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.