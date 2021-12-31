The Garman Family Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for use towards operational costs of the medical center's new mobile health care van.
The van, which was unveiled recently, is fully equipped with an exam room, intake room, and is ADA-compliant (wheelchair accessible).
Memorial plans to engage with community-based organizations, community providers and other organizations to host the van on a rotational basis. The van will offer a wide range of services that are tailored to meet the specific needs of the at-risk populations it will serve.
Those services include primary care, nutritional counseling, women’s health, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
