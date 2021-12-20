The Garman Family Foundation administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has awarded a $25,000 grant to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for use toward operational costs of the Medical Centers new Mobile Health Care Van.
Memorial’s new Mobile Health Care Van was unveiled recently and is fully equipped with an exam room, intake room, and is ADA-compliant wheelchair accessible. Community-based organizations, community providers and other organizations will host the van on a rotational basis, offering services that are wide-ranged and tailored to meet the specific needs of the at-risk populations to be served. These services include primary care, nutritional counseling, women’s health, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
These funds will ensure that the van can operate efficiently and provide essential health care services to vulnerable populations in the City of Niagara Falls.
For more than a century, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has enhanced and encouraged long-term philanthropy in the Western New York community. A 501 (c)(3) organization, the Community Foundation’s mission is: Connecting people, ideas and resources to improve lives in Western New York. Learn more at cfgb.org.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is a full-service, 171-bed regional medical center with extensive inpatient and outpatient services including The Heart Center of Niagara, Niagara Wellness Connection Center, Golisano Medical Oncology Center, Wound Center of Niagara, the OB/GYN Center and UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. To learn more, visit www.nfmmc.org.
