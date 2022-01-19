Garbage collection on hold in the Falls

Snow removal efforts in the Falls continue, while trash pick-up will not resume until next week.
Those developments were announced Wednesday as the city looks to dig out from under the roughly two feet of wet, heavy snow laid down by Winter Storm Izzy on Monday.
While main roads were largely snow free, Mayor Robert Restaino said as vehicles began moving out of secondary and side streets, Department of Public Works crews concentrated their efforts on clearing those areas.
“This is going to be a rolling thing,” the mayor said. “We have our work cut out for us.”
Restaino said snow removal crews from the city, aided by crews from the Falls Water Board and from the towns of Lewiston and Niagara, “hit a number of spots” on Wednesday. The lack of new snow also helped the removal efforts.
“The good news is there is no snow in the forecast for the next several days. It will be colder, but we can work through that,” the mayor said.
Restaino praised the assistance of the Water Board and the nearby towns.
“When you get 25 inches of snow in 23 hours, that is a lot to deal with,” the mayor said. “I can’t thank the (nearby) communities enough for their help.”
While moving vehicles out of side streets and off of secondary roads has assisted DPW crews, Restaino said keeping roadways open from plows was one of the considerations that led to suspending trash pick-up for the rest of the week.
“We’re trying not to have too many large vehicles on the road,” the mayor said.
It will also allow for work crews to continue to clear out snow for alley and street pick-up.
Beginning Monday, trash pick-up will resume on a normal schedule and residents will be able to put out six bags of household trash in addition to their blue tote.
The pick-up of extra bags will be for the week of Jan. 24 only.
There will be no bulk trash pick-up for the week of Jan. 24. Bulk trash collection will resume the week of Jan. 31.
“We appreciate that residents are going to be frustrated,” Restaino said. “But this will take some time.”
The city will also begin looking to remove the the large snow piles lining the city streets. However, the mayor said the city will need to find locations put the snow without environmental impacts.
