Niagara Falls police and fire officials are investigating a suspected case of arson at a home and detached garage on the 1300 block of Whitney Avenue late Sunday night.
Emergency personnel were originally called to the area of 13th Street and Whitney Avenue for a report of a garage on fire about 11:55 p.m. Arriving police said the garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
While extinguishing the garage fire, firefighters noticed black smoke coming from the house at 1301 15th Street, which the garage belonged to. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires inside the home.
Nearby surveillance video captured two dark figures inside the home on the second floor shortly after midnight. Fire investigators said there were multiple fire starting points inside the home on the first and second floors, indicating it was intentionally set.
Police detectives were called in to investigate the fires as well.
The resident of the home said they were in the process of moving out and had sold the property about three weeks ago.
