Niagara Falls investigators are looking into a Sunday afternoon fire that damaged four properties.
Around 3:35 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the area of the 700 block of Townsend Place for reports of a garage fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located a fully involved detached garage at 613 Seventh St.
Due to the intensity of the flames, the fire spread from the garage to the house at 613 7th St. It also spread to neighboring structures at 607 7th St., 615 7th St. and 710 Townsend Place. Minor damage was reported to 607 and 615 St. 710 Townsend Place sustained a bit more damage and the American Red Cross was requested to assist that occupant.
A firefighter was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial for an evaluation after exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion. The firefighter was expected to recover.
