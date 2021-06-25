Garage fire investigated in Wilson

WILSON — A garage was destroyed and a neighboring home was damaged during an early Friday morning fire on Newman Road.
No injuries were reported.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the fire occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, deputies confirmed the fire in the attached garage of 3702 Newman Road. The fire was extinguished by members of the Ransomville and South Wilson volunteer fire companies.
There was no estimate of damage Friday afternoon and an investigation by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Unit was being conducted.
