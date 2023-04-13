Falls police and fire investigators are looking into a fire that destroyed a garage on the 1500 block of 15th Street.
Shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Niagara Falls firefighters, police and an AMR crew were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of the 500 block of Tronolone Place after a caller reported seeing flames.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fully-involved garage behind 514 15th St. Fire crews stretched multiple handlines to extinguish the blaze. In addition to the primary fire building, firefighters had to deal with fire in the attic of a large 4-car garage after the fire had spread to the adjacent garage.
There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
