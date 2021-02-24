Ganshaw announces bid for 15th District county seat

CAMBRIA — Trevor Ganshaw, an equipment operator and farmer from Cambria, announced his bid to represent neighbors from Wilson, Cambria and Wheatfield in the Niagara County Legislature, saying the current government’s leadership has “lost touch with working class taxpayers and their values.”
Ganshaw, who is also the captain of the New York Power Authority’s 77-ton icebreaker, the William H. Latham, called out county lawmakers for a series of controversial hires.
“My opponent was supposed to work for the hardworking people in Cambria and Wilson that pay the taxes to county government, but he sure doesn’t share their values,” Ganshaw said. “In his most recent term in office, he’s hired a sexual harasser whose behavior cost state taxpayers $100,000 in a settlement with his victim, a fat-cat felon who was convicted of wire fraud in the Buffalo Billions scandal ... That’s Dave Godfrey’s record.”
Ganshaw was referring to the county Legislature’s hiring of Glenn S. Aronow, who was removed from a state Senate job after agreeing to a $100,000 taxpayer-funded settlement after a coworker accused him of sexual harassment, into a job counseling unemployed and vulnerable county residents; Kevin Schuler, a former LP Ciminelli executive convicted of felony wire fraud and conspiracy, as the county’s public spokesperson; and Nicholas D. D’Angelo, a Niagara Falls attorney previously convicted of sexual misconduct involving a 14-year-old girl on school property, who has since been charged with 12 rape and sex crime-related counts involving multiple women and who the Legislature hired as an attorney interfacing with vulnerable Department of Social Services clients.
Ganshaw also criticized the incumbent for failing to stop the massive 900-acre Cypress Creek Renewables solar power generation site in Cambria, noting Godfrey had promised to do that when he last faced voters two years ago.
“All Dave Godfrey did was pass a meaningless non-binding resolution in the county Legislature,” Ganshaw said. “Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar, the local grassroots group opposing the siting, had done far more than Godfrey to push back on the California-based company behind this solar plant, which is likely to devastate property values for hundreds of homeowners. Dave Godfrey has been AWOL on the issue.”
Ganshaw, who works his family produce farm in his spare time, also vowed to target job creation, which he called a “missed opportunity” for the incumbent.
“Dave Godfrey has a seat on the Legislature’s Economic Development Committee, but he hasn’t brought any businesses to Wilson or Cambria,” Ganshaw noted. “Wilson is full of empty storefronts and shuttered businesses. Meanwhile, Dave Godfrey and the county Legislature are giving huge tax breaks and $300,000 grants to a Pakistani library in Niagara Falls.”
Ganshaw was referring to a high-dollar incentive package given by the Legislature-appointed Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to a “museum of Kashmiri art and books” opened in Niagara Falls. The sweetheart deal included a $300,000 taxpayer-funded grant.
“Again, it’s another slap in the face of our county taxpayers,” he said.
Ganshaw vowed “to increase accountability and end misguided polices that take from our taxpayers and give to the connected.”
Ganshaw is a member of the Wilson Conservation Club, the Niagara County Farm Bureau, the IBEW, the Niagara Orleans Labor Council, the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of America, and Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar. He is a Wilson High School graduate and has a degree in Horticulture from Niagara County Community College. He lives in Cambria with his wife, Nicole, and their 3-year-old son.
Ganshaw is a registered Republican and will contest the Republican line in the June primary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.