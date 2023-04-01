On April 1, 1923, Anthony and Catherine Jankowski opened their own restaurant and bar on Falls Street.
The business, known at the time as Jankowski’s, opened when the Falls was a bustling city where factories employed workers by the hundreds and paid wages that allowed husbands and fathers to raise their families with enough leftover to buy a couple of shots and a few beers at the end of their shifts.
In those days, the neighborhood surrounding Falls Street had just about anything any resident needed, from grocery stores to bakeries to banks and barber shops.
Jankowski’s settled in as one of several family-run establishments in the area, selling Blue Pike dinners, including a piece of fish, potato and coleslaw, for $2.95. Plates of Yellow Pike cost $1 extra.
Anthony, with help from his brother and sisters-in-law, opened the bar at 8 a.m. to cater to Buffalo Avenue factory workers coming off the midnight shift.
His wife, Catherine, ran the kitchen, cooking up her unique recipes for homemade Polish favorites.
“They were young,” said Anthony and Catherine’s granddaughter, Mary Beth Gadawski Nugent. “They were only in their 20s when they opened this place. This was the first adventure for them.”
That adventure turned into a successful family restaurant that, today, marks 100 years since having served its first customer.
After Catherine’s death at a young age in 1950, her daughter, Irene, who was working as a dietician at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, took over the cooking duties.
A year later, Irene and her husband, Eddie Gadawski, bought the business from Irene’s dad.
Jankowski’s became Gadawski’s and the business continued to grow under the direction of the larger-than-life Eddie, who, with his trademark sense of humor, friendly nature and penchant for striking up conversation with strangers, became the “face of the bar.”
“He built this business on being friendly,” said Eddie’s son, Fred Gadawski. “He knew everybody’s name. He’d greet everybody with a handshake or a ‘hi’ or a ‘nice to see you.’”
“If he didn’t know your name, it was always ‘Hi big guy,’” Gadawski Nugent said.
“The place would not be what it is without my dad,” she added. “He was a very friendly, warm, gentle man.”
The family legacy lives on, at the same location — 1445 Falls St. — thanks in large part to the dedication of Anthony and Catherine’s descendants, including Gadawski Nugent and her brothers, Fred and Bob, who tend bar and are co-owners, and a third brother, Tony, who, while not directly involved in the day-to-day business, supports the restaurant in spirit from his home in Florida.
Anthony and Catherine’s grandchildren run the kitchen and tend the bar much the same way their grandparents and parents have for decades.{p class=”p1”}”We don’t go off of the way they did things,” Gadawski Nugent said. “We figure that was a success. We’re not changing it.”
Irene’s recipes, many of them passed down from her mom, who, like her husband, came to America from their native Poland, fed a lot of hungry customers and generated a lot of return business over the years.
Most of the meals and desserts, including the fish fries, pierogi and homemade soups, are still made at Gadawski’s the same way Irene Gadawski made them while she and Eddie ran the place.
“It’s the same recipes,” Gadawski Nugent said. “I still got a book with all of her recipes in her handwriting.”
“She followed, I’m sure, her mother’s recipes but also created a lot of her own,” she added.
And, yes, most of the food is still prepared the old-fashioned way, by hand.
“We don’t buy coleslaw in a bag,” Gadawski Nugent said. “We shred it all by hand. All of our soups, everything is homemade. All the deserts, I make them homemade.”
The list of famous customers who have eaten a meal or had a drink at Gadawski’s is long, marked by many pictures on the walls depicting the celebrities who have come and gone. Prior guests include legends like Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and famed Falls baseball player Sal “The Barber” Maglie, to name a few.
In marking the restaurant’s anniversary, family members recalled a time when Eddie wasn’t so welcoming to one prominent Western New Yorker, Edward Grosz, the former Bishop of Buffalo.
As the story goes, Grosz arrived at Gadawski’s on a motorcycle, wearing cowboy boots and a hat.
“Who the heck are you and what are you doing here?” Eddie asked.
It wasn’t until Grosz explained that he was an alumnus of Eddie’s favorite university, Notre Dame, that Gadawski opened the door and welcomed the head of the local Catholic church into the building.
A restaurant remodel in the 1980s started Gadawski’s — a Polish restaurant and bar run by a Polish family — down its path to becoming a local shrine to all things Notre Dame University.
Eddie listened to Notre Dame football games with his dad when he was young. After taking in his first live game at Notre Dame stadium in the 1960s, he started making weekend trips to South Bend, Indiana, to watch his beloved Fighting Irish play their home games.
Over time, Eddie collected enough Notre Dame photos, pennants, pictures and other pieces of memorabilia to cover the wall behind the bar. The rest of the restaurant soon followed. The Notre Dame wallpaper on the walls in the dining room went up as an anniversary gift to Eddie and Irene from their children.
Eddie and Irene worked inside the bar and restaurant into their 80s and 90s until health issues forced them to step aside.
Over the course of decades, Gadawski’s has operated with help from sisters and brothers and nieces and nephews and children and grandchildren and, more recently, great grandchildren.
Keeping the place open has truly been a family affair.
For Anthony and Catherine’s grandchildren and Irene and Eddie Gadawski’s children, it’s more like a love affair.
The Gadawskis say they have been blessed with great help, a dedicated staff of non-family workers who have always treated the restaurant like their own.
The family notes that, through a century, Gadawski’s survived the Great Depression, two world wars, the Vietnam, Korea and Iraq wars, civil unrest during the 1960s, urban renewal and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indeed, Gadawski’s — started all those years ago by a young married couple from Poland who wanted to create something special for their family, their neighborhood and their city — has truly stood the test of time.
“We’re the last thing standing,” Gadawski Nugent said. “That’s kind of sad when we know when we were kids there was everything here. Everything. You didn’t have to go more than three blocks and you could get everything you wanted.”
“And nobody did,” Fred Gadawski added. “Everything was here in this neighborhood. I never went past 19th Street when I was a kid.”
Eddie and Irene Gadawski’s children say they plan to keep on going as long as they’re still willing and able.
“It’s your name,” Gadawski Nugent said. “It’s your family. It’s all these people who love everything. I don’t know, when is the time that you lock it up? I don’t know.”
Fred, who is now retired following a 30-year career at UPS, said he’ll keep tending bar and helping with the restaurant as long as his sister wants to keep preparing and cooking the food, which they both admit is a lot of work.{p class=”p1”}”I will work here as long as she wants to,” Fred said. “We will keep it open as long as we can.”
“I love the business. Sometimes it gets a little trying. That’s why there’s Krupnik,” Fred added with laugh and a nod to his favorite Polish honey liqueur.
While the grocery stores and bakeries and banks and barber shops in the neighborhood are all gone, replaced by empty and boarded-up buildings or just plain empty stretches of vacant land, the customers — from the Falls and from other parts of the country and even the world — continue to find their way to Gadawski’s.
For that, the family is eternally grateful.
They can’t thank their customers enough for coming back again and again.
It’s why the front of the Gadawski’s 100th anniversary T-shirt includes the words “Dziekuje bardzo,” a phrase in Polish that when translated into English means “Thank you very much.”
“Gadawski’s restaurant has been fortunate to survive all of these events: all due to our amazing customers, so many who are more like family to us,” the Gadawskis said in a brioef history of the restaurant they put together as part of the anniversary celebration. “And 100 years later, Gadawski’s Restaurant is the last family owned business standing on Falls Street.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.