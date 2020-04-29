Future uncertain for school year

With summer fast approaching, many school officials are still wondering if they will be able to allows students and teachers back into their classrooms for the remainder of the school year.
Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said he is going to wait for official word from the state but admits, at this point, it appears highly unlikely schools will reopen before the end of the 2020 school year.
Laurrie has met with district teachers and is holding out hope that classes will resume on May 15, the date Gov. Andrew Cuomo has set for the gradual easing of the state's PAUSE regulations.
Cuomo said he will be instituting a level based plan for reopening the state, but Laurrie said this might take quite some time, which means schools may not be allowed to reopen. Laurrie said he is waiting because he wants all schools in the district to meet the state regulated 180-day minimum.
“On May 15, they’re going to look regionally at level 1,” Laurrie said. “The schools aren’t until level 2. It’s my supposition that it’s going to take us into June before he even reaches level 2 and we’re the broadest base of level 2, so I don’t see it happening.”
New York State Chancellor Betty A. Rosa and the Board of Regents and Interim Commissioner Shannon Tahoe both said this week that state education officials are continuing to look at ways to "successfully and appropriately" reopen schools across New York. The state is forming a task force made up of educational leaders, including superintendents, principals, teachers, parents and school board members to guide the process.
“By working together with these partners, we can ensure that our children’s educational, developmental and overall wellbeing is considered during this important discussion," they said in a joint statement. "We look forward to working with the department of health and sharing recommendations with Governor Cuomo’s New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board.”
The next thing that Laurrie will be looking at is summer school, which also appears tenuous at this point. Holding summer school in person might not happen. Laurrie said the district has been looking at virtual options for certain grades. At this time, there is no definitive plan.
Other worries facing the school district involve the state budget cuts. Laurrie said this will be a huge problem for the school district.
“The freezing of Foundation Aid, which is what (Cuomo) did right out of the gate, was a double slam to poor small city school districts,” Laurrie said. “We’re struggling to make sure the underserved and the poor are getting everything they need. To freeze Foundation Aid is the second slam at them because Foundation Aid is the majority of our budget. We can’t raise taxes because there’s no tax base to raise it from in Niagara Falls. All we can do is cut programs and people. And who does that hurt? The poor kids in the small city school districts. It doesn’t hurt the more affluent districts because they can raise taxes. We can’t.”
Laurrie said that some affluent districts get minimal amounts of Foundation Aid, around $300,000 while Niagara Falls receives $4 million in Foundation Aid by comparison. Laurrie said, as a result of the governor's decision, the school district will be forced to rely on reserve funds.
The district plans to make up at least part of the anticipated revenue shortfall by using reserve funds and not filling retirements. There are currently 13 positions that would not be filled.
Should the proposed $20 Billion cuts have to be made, Laurrie said it will be difficult to not cut people and programs. He is not considering temporary layoffs like some companies have done because he wants to honor the contracts of all people employed by the district.
“We know most of our staff are citizens here in the Falls,” Laurrie said. “We don’t want to hurt them because they are still delivering a valuable service to kids. It’s very close to the end of the year.”
As the pandemic continues, the school district’s meals program has served 150,000 meals in 30 days. Laurrie said residents have given the district a lot of positive feeback about the program, with some sending letters of thanks. He described the service as critical to a small poor community like Niagara Falls.
The next learning packet for students is going out on May 4, though some teachers have been putting them out everyday online. The district has gotten into a solid groove with getting learning packets out to students, Laurrie said.
Alternatives for graduation will be held, although Laurrie said the district is still determining how this will be done.
