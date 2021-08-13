TOWN OF LOCKPORT — A Chestnut Ridge Road residence has been reported as "a total loss" by the Town of Lockport Building Inspector Brian Belson after it was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night.
The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. Thursday via a 911 call. Deputies said the vehicle was heading west on Chestnut Ridge when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, left the pavement, drove through a ditch and then struck the 7098 Chestnut Ridge Road residence.
The driver of the vehicle, a 63-year-old Batavia man, was extricated by fire personnel and flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight.
In the house one of the three residents was trapped in a lower bedroom and was rescued by Deputy Jacob Kenny. None of the residents were injured
The crash is being investigated by they Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.
The house, which was ordered demolished immediately, has been in the Barnes family for four generations since 1954. It was built in 1837.
“When my dad died, I got the house,” said Dave “Barnsey” Barnes, who grew up in the house and passed it down to his son who was the current resident.
“I can still see my dad sitting there on the gas meter,” Barnes said, remembering the old days. “Sitting there with his hoe. Watch the traffic, everybody blowing their horn.”
A gofundme page has been set up by Veronica Smith, Barnes’s granddaughter. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/replacing-the-loss-of-home?qid=ea7fe37ca09c9c9c222ec82fe4d42315.
