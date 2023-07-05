Niagara County Community College officials say they are in the final phase of fundraising for its Veterans Memorial Park project.
Honoring Niagara region residents who have served in the armed forces, it will feature a reflection wall commemorating military heroes who have had an association with NCCC, large American and New York state flags, a POW/MIA flag and emblems of all six branches of the U.S. military when completed.
The park will be a focal point for visitors driving onto the campus. “We are proud to draw attention to those who have served their country, preserving the freedoms we enjoy every day as Americans,” said Vice President for Administration Wayne Lynch, whose father and father-in-law served during the Vietnam era. “The sacrifices they made, that their families made and that so many others like them made need to be remembered. That was the goal of the original monument to veterans on NCCC’s campus, and it is just as important today as it was years ago.”
In April 1976, the college’s board of trustees approved a site on campus to recognize servicemen and women. The college, Niagara County Community College Veterans Association and a host of dignitaries and officials gathered to dedicate a memorial park later that year.
Reimagining the original park now and relocating the monument installed there will allow the college to celebrate Niagara County’s heritage of armed forces enlistment through community programming, such as an annual Veterans Day ceremony. Plans also call for inviting area veterans and their families along with NCCC alumni and employees to memorialize their service with an engraving on the reflection wall.
To date, over 100 sponsors have contributed nearly $250,000 to the Veterans Memorial Park project, which broke ground in the spring. The Niagara County Community College Foundation is in the final phase of fundraising and seeking donations from local residents and businesses. Memorial plaques must be purchased by July 30 to be part of the memorial wall. Giving details are available at www.niagaracc.suny.edu/veterans/memorialpark.
“We want this project to resonate from Lockport to Niagara Falls and to endure for generations to come,” said Julie Berrigan, director of development at the NCCC Foundation. “Our hope is that individuals and organizations throughout Niagara County will join us in support of our veterans.”
