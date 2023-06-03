The owners of the Niagara Falls Tim Hortons that was the scene of an assault captured on video on Sunday have set up a GoFundMe account to help defray medical expenses for Elizabeth Arvelo, the restaurant manager who was hospitalized after the attack.
“We wanted to do something to help raise some money to offset any immediate medical and recovery costs she might have,” said Richard Sabin, district manager for CBR Holdings, Inc., the owner of the Tim Hortons location at the corner of Pine Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard where the attack occurred. “We know she’s going to have a long road to recovery.”
On Sunday, the restaurant shift supervisor, known to fellow employees as “Liz,” was taken to the hospital and placed in the intensive care unit after being repeatedly punched by a group of women who, video of the incident shows, went around the counter and started punching her repeatedly. Two adults — 37-year-old Brittny Robinson and 30-year-old Brionna Harris — and a 13-year-old were later charged by Niagara Falls police with second-degree gang assault.
“Liz” is now out of the hospital and ownership, management and staff at Tim Hortons are now asking the community to assist her with her recovery.
As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe page, “Medical Recovery Funds for Liz,” raised $4,202 out of a $6,000 goal. In addition to the GoFundMe page, donations are now being accepted at all Niagara Falls area Tim Hortons locations.
The page can be reached by visiting: www.gofundme.com/f/medical-and-recovery-for-liz?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.
