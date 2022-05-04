SANBORN — The construction of a new home for the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy (NCLEA) is likely to break ground this summer, after the passage of the 2022-23 state budget cemented funding for the project.
The budget included an allocation of $2.27 million to the State University of New York building fund, which will be combined with a $3 million contribution from Niagara County. The county contribution will be drawn from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $4.54 million. The facility will be built on the Sanborn campus of Niagara County Community College.
NCCC President William J. Murabito welcomed the news of the state funding and said the new facility will bring the NCLEA "into the 21st century."
“The new learning environment will translate directly to more opportunities for NCLEA and NCCC criminal justice students and their ability to remain competitive," Murabito said. "The students will be better-trained and more prepared because they will be more comfortable with the technology."
For a decade NCLEA had been located on the campus of Niagara University and had partnered with that institution's criminal justice program. But in June, a lingering controversy over NU's support for the academy led local law enforcement agencies and the county legislature to seek a return of NCLEA to the NCCC campus where it had previously been located.
“The Niagara County Legislature is proud to support law enforcement across the county, and we are very excited that all the funding is now in place to move forward with the new law enforcement academy," Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh said. "Having a state-of-the-art academy on the NCCC campus will provide the very best training for our future law enforcement officials while offering some unique learning opportunities to students in the NCCC criminal justice program.”
Legislator David Godfrey, the chairman of the legislature's Community Safety Committee, had championed the project as a means to put both the operation of the NCLEA program, and its location, under county control. NCLEA formally relocated to the NCCC campus in August.
The Niagara County Corrections Academy is also held at NCCC.
The academy is jointly operated by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department. It operated at NCCC from 1974 to 2011.
The new facility project has had strong backing from both Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and Falls Police Superintendent John Faso.
The academy trains newly hired officers or those hoping to be hired by police agencies throughout Western New York. It was originally moved from NCCC to NU as part of a collaborative program between the institutions to offer pre-employment criminal justice students an opportunity to combine their college degrees with academy training.
A similar collaboration will exist at NCCC.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, who has helped to spearhead the project, expressed satisfaction with the news that all of the funding needed for the new facility was now in place.
“I want to thank NCCC and the County Legislature for being partners with the Sheriff’s Office in our vision for a new law enforcement academy," Filicetti said. "The training requirements for those going into law enforcement are extensive and continue to evolve. Our new academy will allow us to use state-of-the-art technology to meet these training needs and better prepare future law enforcement officers for their careers.”
Plans for the project call for a 15,000 square-foot building, with four classrooms with movable walls, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a reality-based training room and a "use of force" simulator.
The facility is expected to open in 2024.
