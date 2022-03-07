Frugality: the new normal for local consumers?

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.