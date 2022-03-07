Frugality: the new normal for local consumers?

Inflation has come to affect how both consumers and businesses are operating on a daily basis. Consumers are affected by increased prices on everyday items from groceries to gasoline. With businesses, the effects usually vary depending on what kind of business it is.
Jason Hillman of Lockport sells bowling supplies out of Lancaster. While shopping for groceries earlier this week at Niagara Produce Lockport, he spoke of how inflation has complicated his business.
“Prices have gone up. No one wants to buy anything so sales have dropped tremendously,” Hillman said.
Jody Chesko, co-owner of Niagara Produce, said while all prices have been affected by inflation, not all products have been affected equally. The price of meat has gone up, particularly beef, though the increases haven’t been as steep for pork and poultry.
“The price on chicken has had minimal increases,” she said. “Pork is also a great option for families.”
Prices have also gone up slightly on fruits and vegetables. According to Chesko, that’s because this time of year fresh produce is shipped from warmer climes, and rising fuel prices add to its cost.
In response, she said, Niagara Produce has been trying to source less expensive produce, as well as offer cheaper options, like day-old produce that’s been marked down.
“We have several suppliers that we can shop around with. We have a little more flexibility in that way,” Chesko said.
With inflation comes frugality, or at least an attempt at it, for some consumers.
“We’re watching the gas prices, trying to go to the lowest gas station that has it,” said Lynn Kobylanski of Lockport. “As far as food prices, we’re using coupons now, which we’ve never had to do before. We’re watching for the sales on items of what we need, and just taking precautions in that way.”
Clothing prices have also gone up. At Big Willie’s Has Style on Main Street, owner-operator William Johnson said the prices of products from his suppliers have gone up by at least $1. He emphasized that it’s particularly difficult for small, independent businesses like his to lower their prices for customers.
“I think that people are not shopping at small businesses because of it,” Johnson said. “I think that they feel like they can go to bigger stores, and get things a little cheaper than they might be able to get here.”
Some businesses haven’t been as hindered by inflation. According to George Fritz, owner of Mills Jewelers, while prices on organic diamonds have gone up, the prices on lab-grown diamonds have gone down. Lab-grown diamonds essentially are the same as ones dug out of the ground, he said.
“The prices on lab grown diamonds are going down because they can make more. As technology improves, grown diamonds are going down in price,” Fritz said. “That’s an alternative that a lot of people are choosing.”
Jewelry prices generally have risen due to inflation, but sales at Mills haven’t been slowed, Fritz said. That’s because since the start of the Covid pandemic marriage rates have risen, thus increasing demand for engagement rings. Fritz is certain inflation won’t alter that trend.
“Prices can’t stop love,” he said.
