The redevelopment of Lewiston’s Frontier House has received tax incentives from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
Developers 4600 Group LLC received $612,945 in incentives, with $407,816 in property tax exemptions, $165,436 in sales tax exemptions, and $39,693 in mortgage recording tax exemptions, along with a 10-year PILOT agreement.
Plans for the renovation involve turning the historic site into a mixed-use space, with commercial uses on the first floor and 11 residential and rental units planned for the second, third, and fourth floors.
The renovation will cost $5.29 million, with $3.86 million for construction/improvements, $800,000 for property acquisition, $536,458 for other soft costs, and $90,000 for furniture, fixtures, and equipment.
Construction work is planned to start by the end of the summer or early fall with a late summer 2023 opening in mind.
