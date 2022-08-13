220730-news-Frontier House file photo

Developers were seeking $600,000 in tax incentives through Niagara County to support the redevelopment of the historic Frontier House on Center Street in Lewiston.

The redevelopment of Lewiston’s Frontier House has received tax incentives from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

Developers 4600 Group LLC received $612,945 in incentives, with $407,816 in property tax exemptions, $165,436 in sales tax exemptions, and $39,693 in mortgage recording tax exemptions, along with a 10-year PILOT agreement.

Plans for the renovation involve turning the historic site into a mixed-use space, with commercial uses on the first floor and 11 residential and rental units planned for the second, third, and fourth floors.

The renovation will cost $5.29 million, with $3.86 million for construction/improvements, $800,000 for property acquisition, $536,458 for other soft costs, and $90,000 for furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

Construction work is planned to start by the end of the summer or early fall with a late summer 2023 opening in mind.

