Alfred State College has a new president with Niagara Falls roots.
Dr. Steven A. Mauro graduated as LaSalle’s valedictorian in 1994 and married his high school sweetheart Melissa (Kastner) Mauro.
Mauro will begin his new job on March 28. Currently he's the vice president of strategy and campus operations at Gannon University and has served as an adjunct biology professor.
Academic excellence is a lifetime habit for Mauro.
“There was a part of me that always strived to do well in school. I grew up in a working class family with a strong work ethic,” Mauro said. “For me, that translated into classroom performance.”
The Mauros have two sons, Quinn, 14, and Owen, 10. Both work hard in school and play various sports, Mauro said. The boys also have the benefit of their parents’ roots.
“I have been all over the world, and I have found the people of Niagara Falls to be some of the finest. They are good natured, hard-working, and incredibly giving,” Mauro said. “This surrounding gives you an education in humanity. When you can combine these life lessons with an education in the classroom, great things in life await you.”
When he’s not busy with academia, the new ASC president loves running long distance.
“I started running with my father in law, Jim Kastner, also from Niagara Falls, when I was in college,” Mauro said. “My college roommate, another Niagara Falls native, was also a runner. My passion for exercise evolved from there.”
His passion for the outdoors came from summer camping while he was growing up. That love grew to include science in biology class.
“Many who went to high school in Niagara Falls may remember Anthony Quarantillo,” Mauro said. “He was my favorite. He taught biology with such vigor. He was the reason I became a scientist.”
Mauro is also author of a book “Flooded: Drugs, Bugs and Our New Water Crisis,” which came out in 2019 and focuses on concerns over prescription drugs, antibiotic microbial “bugs,” personal care products, microplastics and chemicals of concern in drinking water.
At Gannon, Mauro previously served as dean of health professions and sciences, interim provost, and vice president of academic administration. As an administrator he contributed to establishing additional campuses, independent online programming and improving retention, participated in fundraising and helped the university generate alternate revenue through measures including the establishment of a COVID-19 surveillance lab.
Mauro is a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology. He was awarded a National Institutes of Health Ruth Kirchstein Postdoctoral Fellowship to further his education at Cornell University.
From 2005 to 2013, Mauro was on the faculty at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa.
