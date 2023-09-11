Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Friends of Knox Farm State Park have announced the launch of a matching campaign providing funds toward restoration projects at the on-site horse stables.
Throughout the month of September, Tito’s will match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000 that will go to improving the stables’ windows and flooring.
The Friends have been committed to restoring the stables at Knox Farm State Park since 2021 and recently, volunteers assisted with installing 15 new stall windows along the front of the stables. This donation from Tito’s Handmade Vodka will help The Friends to continue this effort with the second-story windows as part of the first phase of the stable’s restoration.
“We’re so thankful for Tito’s support for our stables campaign! It’s important to ensure the preservation of these stables,” says Kathleen York, executive director of Friends of Knox Farm State Park. “The buildings at Knox Farm help to create a unique and memorable experience to visitors, and we work hard to keep them a vital part of the park”.
The Friends focus is on preserving and promoting the unique character and historic beauty of the park for the current and future community. The park offers 633 acres for hiking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, events, picnics, and more.
“We’re excited to raise funds through our matching campaign with Friends of Knox Farm State Park to provide assistance with their ongoing Stables Campaign,” said Lindsey Bates, director of philanthropy operations at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “As the Vodka for Dog People, animals have always been an important part of Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s history, and we are honored to provide this donation to ensure community members can enjoy Knox State Farm for years to come.”
Additionally, attendees 21+ will be able to stop by Tito’s booth at the Borderland Music + Arts Festival at Knox Farm State Park Friday through Sunday where they can enjoy giveaways (including Tito’s branded bandanas, sunglasses, koozies and hats), play games, and sip on specialty Tito’s cocktails. Tito’s will also be hosting a Buffalo Bills watch party at the booth on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
