JAMESTOWN —Susan Baldwin was used to hosting her brother at her South Dayton home on Thanksgiving. He had a way of taking home a slice of every pie served for dessert, she said.
That tradition was broken after Kevin Hornburg went missing from his Prendergast Avenue home in Jamestown last November.
His disappearance sparked numerous searches in and around the city over the past year.
This was the second Thanksgiving in which Hornburg will not be present at his sister’s home for a meal.
“I have a lot of good memories of Kevin,” Baldwin said Nov. 22 during a small gathering of friends and family outside Hornburg’s residence on Prendergast. “He was always good to everyone. ... If you invited him to come, he’d make his way over to a Thanksgiving dinner 20 miles away without a ride. We miss him for Thanksgiving.”
Nov. 21 marked one year since Hornburg was last seen. Police believe he may have been the victim of a crime, though few details regarding his disappearance have come to light in the past 12 months.
Merry Williams with WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons again organized a candlelight vigil for Hornburg on Nov. 22. Williams frequently shares news of missing persons and updates on open cases through a popular Facebook page she created.
“Since I haven’t yet had the opportunity to know Kevin myself, I’ve had the pleasure of learning who Kevin was through those that love him most — his family,” Williams said during Tuesday’s gathering. “I’d like to briefly extend that opportunity to the rest of our community. Mostly, I’ve come to learn that he is a loving brother, father, uncle and cousin.
“I’ve also learned that Kevin is a homebody type that enjoys simple things in life such as spending time with his family, watching TV, especially the news, making others laugh and helping others wherever he could. In fact, before he disappeared on Nov. 21, 2021, he was planning to help a neighbor (put up) plastic on their windows.”
Williams read a statement provided by Capt. Robert Samuelson of the Jamestown Police Department. It read:
“One year after the disappearance of Kevin Hornburg, we continue to follow tips and calls from the public. We have followed dozens of leads and have conducted multiple interviews. We are confident moving forward that someone will come forward to help us bring Kevin home to his family. At this point, we believe Kevin was the victim of a crime and didn’t just move away from the area. We are still asking anyone who may have information to contact us or me directly at the Jamestown Police Department.”
Hornburg is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
He has a tattoo of a cross on his forearm and another tattoo between his pointer finger and thumb.
Crime Stoppers of Western New York — Crimestopperswny.org — previously offered a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible “for the disappearance and/or homicide of Kevin Hornburg,” the organization said.
Anyone with information on Hornburg is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537. Anonymous tips also can be left at 716 483-Tips (8477).
