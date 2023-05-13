An infectious smile.
A man of deep and abiding faith.
A commitment to serving his community.
A hero.
The words and remembrances of the family and friends of Aaron Salter Jr. mark the one year anniversary of the killing of 10 people at a Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.
But even with the passage of time, the grief is as fresh as if the racist mass shooting had just happened. The sorrow in their voices is palpable.
“I could call him for anything,” his sister, Cashell Durham, recalled. “He was a nice person. He was true to his word. He was fair. He didn’t let his emotions get in the way of facts.”
And maybe more than anything, Durham said, the Lockport resident loved being a police officer.
“It was what he was made to do,” she said. “Once he got the training, it was who he was meant to be.”
After a three-decade career as a Buffalo cop, Salter was enjoying his retirement and working a part-time job as a security officer at the Tops Market in the heart of the city’s East Side, when a gunman charged into the store and began spraying bullets from a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. The gunman, Payton Gendron, was targeting the predominantly Black patrons of the supermarket.
Salter confronted him. He died trying to save the shoppers in the store.
“You know, we talk about making the ultimate sacrifice,” said Nathan Goldsmith, one of Salter’s closest friends and a partner with him in the Buffalo Police Department’s Gang Suppression Unit. “But until you’re faced with that choice, that talk is just hypothetical. Aaron made that choice. He is a hero.”
Now, both Dunham and Goldsmith are working to make sure Salter’s life and sacrifice are never forgotten.
“He’s a hero. He did what he would naturally do,” Dunham said. “That’s comforting, but I miss him all the same. What I would give to get a hug from him now.”
Salter’s first job was working in a Tops Market. His mother was a manager at the market in Buffalo’s former Central Park Shopping Plaza. His sister worked there with him.
As the siblings grew, Salter became a police officer and Dunham went into nursing. Each looked to serve their community.
“He was a people person,” Dunham recalled. “He always had that infectious smile. He loved the people he saw (at the supermarket). They were just going about their typical Saturday, not expecting to be gunned down. I feel so badly for all the victims.”
Goldsmith was living in Louisville, Kentucky on the day of the mass shooting. He’ll never forget the phone call he received from another retired Buffalo police officer.
“He told me he had really tragic, terrible news. My life changed forever,” Goldsmith said.
“I’ve seen a lot of unfortunate things in the military and police work, but when it hits so close to home,” he said, his voice trailing off.
Goldsmith and a group of fellow officers who worked with Salter are working to keep his memory alive with the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. Its goal, Goldsmith said, is to “give back to the community and give underprivileged kids the inspiration to become the best version of themselves.”
“I feel like I’ve been punched in the gut. I’m trying to get back to normalcy, but every day there’s an emptiness,” Goldsmith said. “He’s unforgettable. Going on without him is my new normal and I have to adjust. Loss is inevitable. But recovery is necessary.”
Dunham says she too continues to grieve for the brother who would text her daily and wish her a “Good Day!”
It’s hard to come to grips with it,” Dunham said of her brother’s death. “Sometimes your heart doesn’t want to come to grips with it.”
Recently returned from a trip to Israel, Dunham said she took time to visit the Holocaust Survivors Museum there, looking to gain an understanding of what took place on a sunny early summer afternoon at Tops. But she still has questions.
“I don’t understand how people can hate because of someone’s culture. How do we stop that,” Dunham asked. “I pray it never happens again. We need to have some Grace, love and patience and not be so quick to hate.”
