After a second pandemic year, things are looking up at the Niagara Falls City Market.
The market, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday now has EBT service available for SNAP clients.
Kenneth Cole is there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and said on a daily basis he’s had people using their benefit cards to pay for produce.
“A lot of people have been coming,” he said. “They say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know this was here,’ especially toward the end of the month.”
Tom Lowe of the Field and Fork Network said in the five days Cole has been there, $930 has been spent.
“The money saved can go for gas or rent and they are still able to get fresh fruits and vegetables and to support local farmers,” Lowe said.
Starting next year, he hopes to receive a grant to “double up” on tokens at the market. With that program $10 buys tokens worth $20 and farmers receive the full $20.
For the first time this year, the market also now has a baked goods vendor on Fridays.
Tony Poletti of the Marketside Restauraunt, a longtime and passionate supporter of the market, said more good things are planned for 2022.
“Thanks to Tom, we have EBT now,” Poletti said. “Next year we will have more planters and other ideas to bring more people in. I’d like to do music on Fridays.”
Lowe said the EBT program was a collaboration between the Farmer’s Market Federation of New York with USDA authorization, the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative and #livenf.
