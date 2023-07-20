State lottery officials say New York was among the big winners during the most recent Powerball run that ended Wednesday night with a winning ticket for the $1.08 billion jackpot sold in California.
The three-month runup to the jackpot win again proved to be an economic benefit for New York, generating more than $54.9 million combined for New York public schools and lottery retailers.
The Powerball jackpot began rolling to the billion-dollar prize on April 22, resulting in 39 drawings until a winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday. In New York, Powerball ticket sales totaled $134 million during the run. All of New York Lottery’s profits from sales are constitutionally dedicated to New York’s K-12 public schools, totaling $46.9 million. Commissions on Powerball sales paid to retailers across the state totaled $8 million.
The prize is the third-largest jackpot ever for Powerball. The most recent billion-dollar win was a record jackpot of $2.040 billion, which was won by a California man in November of 2022. New York’s largest Powerball jackpot of $343.8 million was won in 2018.
“The New York Lottery continues to provide entertainment for millions of responsible New Yorkers and delivers important revenue for public schools and small businesses in New York state,” said New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer. “The Gaming Commission remains committed to supporting the Lottery’s mission of generating revenue for schools.”
Multiple New Yorkers won prizes during the Powerball roll up between April and July 19:
• Seven $1 million second prize winners
• One Powerplay winner of $250,000
• One Powerplay winner of $200,000
• Two Powerplay winners of $150,000
• Six Powerplay winners of $100,000
• 67 $50,000 third prize winners
Those seeking help can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call New York State’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369).
